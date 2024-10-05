Edinburg Police Department arrest two suspects in connection with several burglaries

Two suspects were arrested in connection with several burglaries in Edinburg.

Edinburg police said 35-year-old Johnny Lee Moralez, of Edinburg, and 44-year-old Julio Miguel Fuentes, from Edinburg, are facing several burglary charges.

Police said the investigation began on Sept. 28 when officers responded to reports from several businesses who claimed to have been burglarized in the early morning hours.

Three local business, Johnny's True Value, Boost Mobile and Fernandez Grocery Store, were all walking distance from one another.

Police said the businesses reported cash and store items were stolen.

On Oct. 2, officers received a call of a burglary in progress at La Cabana Restaurant, located at 3006 North Closner Boulevard.

Police said two more reports came in of attempted burglaries at two other businesses.

Police said an officer received information on Oct. 3 through a "community contact" about the possible whereabouts of two suspects involved in the burglaries.

Detectives were able to follow up on the tip and located the suspects, identified as Moralez and Fuentes. They were placed under arrest on unrelated charges and later linked to the burglaries.

Fuentes is charged with three counts of burglary of a building and two counts of attempted burglary.

Moralez was charged with one count of burglary of a building and two counts of attempted burglary.