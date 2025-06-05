Edinburg Police Department holding women's self-defense classes
The Edinburg Police Department is getting ready to host a self-defense class for women.
It's free to sign up, but participants have to be at least 18 years old.
Police plan to use real-life scenarios to teach women how to protect themselves.
“Statistics show that women are most vulnerable and the most likely to be attacked, and so this course specifically focuses on woman defending themselves to larger attackers — most likely men,” Edinburg police community policing officer Arielle Benedict said.
Classes start on Monday, June 9.
