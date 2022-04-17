x

Edinburg Police Departments Firing Range Permanently Closed following Shooting Incident

EDINBURG – Following a shooting in Edinburg tied to the police department’s firing range, the police chief announced the closure of the facility.

Chief Cesar Torres revealed the range is shutdown permanently.

On Friday, a family who lives in a nearby neighborhood told CHANNEL 5 NEWS one of their loved ones were hit by what may have been a stray bullet.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

