Edinburg Police Departments Firing Range Permanently Closed following Shooting Incident
EDINBURG – Following a shooting in Edinburg tied to the police department’s firing range, the police chief announced the closure of the facility.
Chief Cesar Torres revealed the range is shutdown permanently.
On Friday, a family who lives in a nearby neighborhood told CHANNEL 5 NEWS one of their loved ones were hit by what may have been a stray bullet.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.
