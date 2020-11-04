Edinburg Police Responding to Bank Robbery

UPDATE (5:00 pm): Two men were arrested following the bank robbery that took place in Edinburg.

Officers caught the two suspects on Jackson Road.

The bank has since reopened.

Edinburg police confirmed they are still investigating the incident.

-----

EDINBURG – Police are at the scene of a bank robbery in Edinburg.

Officials tell us it happened Wednesday at the IBC Bank located at the intersection of Jackson Road and University Drive.

It’s unknown how many suspects were involved.

We're told authorities have made arrests.

No injuries have been reported.

Count on us to bring you more details as they become available.