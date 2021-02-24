x

Edinburg Police Searching for Suspect in Vehicle Burglary

Edinburg police are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in the burglary of a vehicle.

It happened February 18 at Freddy Gonzalez Memorial Park.

The victim's car window was shattered; a purse, credit cards and personal information were taken.

The suspect was last seen driving a red GMC Sierra with paper license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-8477.

