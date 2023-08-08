Edinburg residents on edge after nightclub shooting

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect they believe is responsible for the shooting at the El Antro Nightclub in Edinburg.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, where seven people were shot, two of them in critical condition.

Neighbors in the area are now concerned for their safety.

Edinburg resident Maria Campos says she was woken up by the gunfire from the shooting.

"We were asleep, and it was around 4:30 or so when I heard the bang bang bang. Then I came outside, I opened the door and I heard them arguing. I said I better call 911," Campos said.

For more than 40 years, Campos has lived in the area with her husband. Their grandson lives with them now, and she worries about what could have happened.

"It's scary to me that a shot might come over here," Campos said.

Her family wasn't hurt, but seven other people were. Two women are still in critical, the others are expected to be okay.

According to a Facebook post by the business, the club had their grand opening less than two months ago on June 10.

The nightclub is also open until 5 a.m., something that concerned Campos before the shooting.

"I'm sure it would be scary to you. Even the noise and the hearing of the music all night till 5 o'clock in the morning," Campos said.

She and her neighbor, Carlos Barillas, believed it was only a matter of time before something like this happened.

"It's bad because they can also hit a house," Barillas said.

Barillas is also worried one of last night's bullets could have hit his home. He has lived in the area off Alberta and Raul Longoria for nearly 50 years.

He lives in his home with his wife and son. He says what happened won't be something he soon forgets.

Both longtime residents of the community hope more action can be taken to keep their families, neighbors and other people safe.

"I'm just afraid for somebody out on the street that's coming by here at that time," Campos said.

Surveillance video shows a man investigators believe is the shooter. He was seen driving an older model light colored Nissan with damage to the right side of the hood and above the tire region.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Edinburg Crime Stoppers at (956) 383-8477.