Edinburg women rescue dogs dumped near UTRGV campus

Two women are speaking out after saving three dogs they said were dumped on the side of the road in Edinburg.

The dogs were dumped near the Edinburg UTRGV campus on the intersection of University Drive and 4th Avenue in broad daylight, according to the women.

“A lot of people were rolling down their windows, they knew exactly what was going on and nobody cared,” Vicky Rodriguez said.

According to Rodriguez’s friend — Lea — a man was seen running into his car and taking off in that intersection.

“And then we saw these three dogs kind of trailing behind him, and we realized they had just been left there," Lea said.

The women were on their way to work when they saw it happen. They said they couldn’t turn a blind eye, and took the dogs home.

“They were soaking wet, they were covered in fleas, they smelled like poop,” Lea said.

The women are now caring for the dogs — named Simba, Reaper and Benito — while trying to get them adopted.

All three dogs are fully vaccinated and neutered, and the non-profit organization Border Paws of the RGV helped cover the cost.

Organization director Diandra Villarreal said what happened to the dogs happens frequently across the Rio Grande Valley.

The group has already helped rescue over 300 dogs in the Valley this year, and Villarreal said the public's help is needed.

“The biggest impact people in the community can have for organizations like mine and for the animals is offering to foster,” Villarreal said. “If these dogs don’t have a place to land while we’re looking for their forever home, then we can’t help them."

Rodriguez and Lea said they have a message to the Valley.

“If you see a dog in need, help out,” Lea said.

“You'd be surprised how many people are willing to foster them,” Rodriguez said. “Don’t look away, it’s not right to look away.”

One of the dogs has been adopted. For information on how to adopt or foster the other two dogs, click here.

