Election Day for the March primaries underway
Related Story
Today is Election Day for the March primaries in the Rio Grande Valley and across Texas.
Voters will decide who will be on the ballot for the general election in November.
In the primaries, you can only vote for candidates associated with your registered political party.
Some of the big races on the ballot include all three Valley congressional seats, the U.S. Senate, Texas governor and attorney general.
Multiple candidates are running on the Republican and Democratic tickets in these races.
In Cameron County, many of the polling locations are specific to either Republican or Democratic voters. The county's top election official has a message this morning before you head to the polls.
"Give yourself time in case you do inadvertently go to an opposite party polling location and if you need to be redirected you'll have time to get there," Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said. "They're pretty close, they're pretty standard locations that we use every election."
In Hidalgo County, all locations will have ballots for both registered Republicans and Democrats so that Hidalgo County voters can vote at any location.
Channel 5 News will keep you up-to-date on the unofficial election results as they come in. Visit our elections page for more resources and election stories previewing some of the bigger races on the ballot.
News
News Video
-
Over 86,000 votes cast in Hidalgo County primary, Democrats lead turnout
-
Cameron County primary election draws historic voter turnout
-
Valley Metro reroutes bus after three near-crashes in Harlingen
-
Consumer Reports tests safety features of strollers
-
$1 million flood relief project set to begin in Laguna Vista
Sports Video
-
UTRGV completes two-game sweep of Texas Southern
-
Playmaker: D'Aundre Canada leaves lasting legacy as McHi legend
-
St. Joseph Academy holds send off for state-bound boys soccer team
-
McAllen High, Harlingen South, and Brownsville Jubilee fall in regional semifinal to...
-
Koree Cotton leads the way as UTRGV MBB clinches No. 3 seed...