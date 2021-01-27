Elsa family asking for prayers after home is destroyed in fire

A blanket of ash covers the Gonzalez family home in Elsa. More than 30 years of family memories wiped away by a fury of flames over the weekend.

Randy Gonzalez said his son planned on having a relaxing afternoon, grilling and watching a football game.

Gonzalez said after lighting up the grill his son went inside to use the bathroom, when he heard a loud noise.

"He found out the house was on fire because the window just started popping," Gonzalez said.

He said when his son opened the bathroom door that flames were everywhere.

"He got burned in his leg, his arm, his back, his ears," Gonzalez said. "But I mean it could have been a lot worse."

Devastated, the family is asking the community for prayers as his son recovers and they try to figure out a way to rebuild their family home.

"He's kind of traumatized and sad. I mean it's just unbelievable you know," the father said. "He still can't believe it that he lost everything."

Elsa firefighters said the strong winds over the weekend likely helped the fire spread quickly. The Elsa Fire Department urges the community to never leave a fire unattended when grilling outdoors.

If you would like to help the Gonzalez family, visit their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/687f5j-family-house-fire

Watch the video for the full story.