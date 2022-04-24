Emergency supplies to be tax free this weekend

With hurricane season approaching, emergency items from portable generators and batteries will be tax-free this weekend.

There is no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase, and you do not need to give an exemption certificate to claim the exemption, according to the Texas Comptroller’s office.

The tax-free shopping holiday starts Saturday, April 23 at midnight and ends at midnight on Monday, April 25.

A list of the emergency supplies that qualify for tax exemption can be found online.

