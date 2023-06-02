ERCOT launches new messaging system for Texans

The state's power grid operator is trying to be more transparent about the grid.

ERCOT launched the Texas Advisory and Notification System during a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

It aims to keep Texans informed on grid conditions early on.

ERCOT also introduced ERCOT Weather Watch. That will give us early notifications at least three to five days in advance when higher demand is forecasted.

It also adds a new Voluntary Conservator Notice, giving Texans the opportunity to conserve energy on their own.

To sign up for the alerts, visit www.ercot.com/txans