'Everything is getting expensive': Produce season kicks off as shoppers see higher food costs

Food supply shortages are having an impact on Valley students, but they're also impacting grocery bills.

Fruits and vegetables crossing through the Pharr International Bridge, the nation's largest port of entry for produce from Mexico, fill the shelves inside U.S. stores.

CEO of Junior's Supermarket, Felix Chavez Jr., says 60% of their total sales are from Mexico products crossed through the Pharr bridge.

But over the past year, the coronavirus pandemic has created an economic challenge, causing the price of food to increase.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices, including produce, have increased by 3.7% from Aug. 2020 to Aug. 2021, and shoppers are feeling the effects.

