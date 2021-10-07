Food supply shortages causing menu changes for Brownsville ISD

The Brownsville Independent School District is making changes to school lunch menus.

Some schools within BISD, like Hanna High School, say they've felt the effects of supply chain issues for months and say the ongoing problem is related to another big obstacle.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, the district has dealt with food shortages, and although officials say it comes in waves, this time, it's worse.

"Some of the challenges that we are facing include product cancellation, product discontinuation, delayed or canceled deliveries with little to no notice at all," said the Director of Food and Nutrition Services for BISD Jackie Cruz.

Although the shortages haven't forced them to serve smaller portions, some schools are having to substitute certain menu items while still meeting the need of the Texas Department of Agriculture, officials said.

