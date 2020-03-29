x

Expert: Job seekers should take advantage of essential businesses hiring

Related Story

MCALLEN – Under new restrictions issued by county leaders in the Rio Grande Valley, some businesses are allowed to stay open, others are not. This has left several people without a job or fewer hours at work.

The coronavirus pandemic is giving many essential businesses more customers than they can handle. Those businesses – pharmacies, grocers, delivery services – are looking for back up.

A Workforce Solutions spokesperson says with calls about unemployment benefits coming in, he urges job seekers those essential businesses are worth checking.

Watch the video above for the full report.

News
Expert: Job seekers should take advantage of...
Expert: Job seekers should take advantage of essential businesses hiring
MCALLEN – Under new restrictions issued by county leaders in the Rio Grande Valley, some businesses are allowed to stay... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, March 26 2020 Mar 26, 2020 Thursday, March 26, 2020 10:59:00 PM CDT March 26, 2020
Radar
7 Days