Expert: Job seekers should take advantage of essential businesses hiring
MCALLEN – Under new restrictions issued by county leaders in the Rio Grande Valley, some businesses are allowed to stay open, others are not. This has left several people without a job or fewer hours at work.
The coronavirus pandemic is giving many essential businesses more customers than they can handle. Those businesses – pharmacies, grocers, delivery services – are looking for back up.
A Workforce Solutions spokesperson says with calls about unemployment benefits coming in, he urges job seekers those essential businesses are worth checking.
