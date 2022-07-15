x

Extensive Search for Pharr Teen Scaled Back

Related Story

BIG BEND – The extensive search for a teen from Pharr who disappeared at Big Bend National Park was discontinued. 

Rene Cervantes Jr. went missing about month ago.

The 19-year-old was swimming in the river near Hot Springs when he was swept away by a swift current.

Park rangers will continue monitoring the area.

Patrols will look for Cervantes during their daily operations, but groups exclusively conducting search efforts are no longer being sent out.

News
Extensive Search for Pharr Teen Scaled Back
Extensive Search for Pharr Teen Scaled Back
BIG BEND – The extensive search for a teen from Pharr who disappeared at Big Bend National Park was discontinued.... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, September 14 2017 Sep 14, 2017 Thursday, September 14, 2017 4:20:55 PM CDT September 14, 2017
Radar
7 Days