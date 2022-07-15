Extensive Search for Pharr Teen Scaled Back

BIG BEND – The extensive search for a teen from Pharr who disappeared at Big Bend National Park was discontinued.

Rene Cervantes Jr. went missing about month ago.

The 19-year-old was swimming in the river near Hot Springs when he was swept away by a swift current.

Park rangers will continue monitoring the area.

Patrols will look for Cervantes during their daily operations, but groups exclusively conducting search efforts are no longer being sent out.