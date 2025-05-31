Facing the Fury: The importance of having flood insurance during hurricane season

The Rio Grande Valley has learned that it doesn’t take a hurricane to flood homes.

The Valley experienced major flooding in June 2018 and June 2019, and again in March 2025.

In March, more than 20 inches of rain fell in some areas in just a few hours, damaging over 4,000 homes across the Valley.

Floodwaters remained in several areas for more than a week.

It’s why it’s important for homeowners to start looking at flood insurance.

“The vast majority of the policies, whether you have commercial business type policies or residential, exclude flood damage,” Ramon Montalvo of Montalvo Insurance said.

That means that homeowners will need a separate policy to cover flood damages.

Montalvo said he believes less than 3% of homeowners across the Valley currently have flood insurance.

“Even though you're not in a bad flood zone, you can still be subjected to flood damage,” Montalvo said. “I would say, at the very least, get a quote from your insurance agent to see how much it would cost. And that way, in the end, it's up to you."

Montalvo said the cost depends on where you live.

Low-lying areas in flood zones will pay more, and you'll want to start looking into flood insurance now.

It takes 30 days for a flood policy to go into effect, and you won't be covered if there is an active storm in the Gulf of Mexico.