Faith group sets up hotline to help people isolated during stay-at-home order
WESLACO – Among the concern and worry people are feeling during stay-at-home orders is a group helping to find a new way to stay connected with anyone who needs a word of encouragement.
The Southern Baptists of Texas Convention’s disaster relief team is available to help people navigate through the emotional stress of the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone can call 1-800-921-3287 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to speak to a chaplain. The goal is for people to feel connected and cared for through faith.
