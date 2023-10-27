Family of missing Harlingen woman wait as police work to identify body found

A family is waiting to find out if a body recovered in Harlingen on October 18 belongs to their missing loved one.

Laura Rodriguez Trejo, 57, disappeared almost a month ago in Harlingen.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the body that was found near Camelot Drive, east of the railroad tracks.

The family says tattoos they saw on the body match the ones on Trejo. They say they want police to get to the bottom of what happened to her the night she was last seen.

A memorial service was held by the family on Saturday to honor and pray for Trejo.

"It's not fair. If anything did happen to my mom, she didn't deserve it. She was a loving person," Trejo's daughter, Yvonne Rodriguez Escobedo said. "She's still supposed to be here, she's not supposed to be gone, but I know she is resting and at ease."

There has been no word on when the medical examiner will identify the body found.

