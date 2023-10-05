San Benito family continues searching for missing mother

A San Benito woman is asking for help in finding her 57-year-old mom who was last seen in Harlingen last month.

Laura Rodriguez Trejo was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Garcia’s Lounge, located on the 500 block of N. Commerce Street, according to a news release.

“All we want to know is that she is OK, that she is alive and breathing,” Trejo’s daughter — Yvonne Rodriguez Escobedo — said.

Escobedo says her family is trying to stay positive.

“I'm trying to not let it get to me even though it hurts deep down inside,” Escobedo said. “But it’s taking an effect.”

Trejo, a mom of five children and grandmother to more than 20 kids, went out with friends to Garcia’s Lounge at around midnight on Sept. 24.

Escobedo says the last time she saw her mom was when she went to pick her up from the bar.

“She was dancing,” Escobedo recalled. “She wasn't ready to go… she finally came outside a few minutes later and said ‘no you know what mija, I am going to stay.”

Escobedo says she doesn't know what happened after that, and no one has heard from her since.

The Harlingen Police Department says they've contacted Trejo’s friends and people she was with at the bar. Police say they also checked security camera footage and looked in nearby empty fields.

Escobedo and her family want everyone to help with the search to bring her mom back.

Trejo was last seen wearing a yellow blouse and black shorts, and sandals.

Those with any information on Trejo’s location are urged to contact Harlingen police at 956-216-5439, or Harlingen Crimestoppers at 956-425-8477.