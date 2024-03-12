Family working to bring back Weslaco truck driver who suffered medical emergency in Maine

Daniel Gallardo, from Weslaco, has been a truck driver for more than 15 years. He was driving in Maine when he was found on the side of the road, still alive, after suffering from a stroke.

"He was parked, thank God he wasn't driving. This happened around 8:15 a.m., that's when we saw through a device that he stopped, but they didn't find him until 10 at night," Lizette Tovar, Gallardo's wife, said.

When authorities found Gallardo, he still had vital signs but had suffered severe brain damage.

"As a result of this, he had a lot of damage to his body. He has been in the hospital for the last five weeks with half of his body paralyzed," Tovar said.

In addition to the paralysis, Tovar says he cannot speak and cannot pass saliva. They've had to place a tube in his throat where he receives food, but these were not the only damages caused by the stroke.

"He is connected to oxygen, and what they have told us is that he has a serious problem, he is very fragile and cannot breathe," Tovar said.

Tovar said that the life expectancy for her husband is short, and she is trying to bring him home to see if it will help him improve, but there is only one way to do so without putting his life at risk.

"I am looking for a way to take him home, but due to his condition, the only way to do so is through emergency medical transport," Tovar said. "They are charging us a little more than $15,000. It is something that is out of our pocket, and even more so now that he has been out of work."

The Gallardo family is asking for help from Rio Grande Valley residents to help raise the necessary funds to bring Gallardo back home.

To donate to their GoFundMe page, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.