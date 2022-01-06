Father charged with murder after infant son dies in Harlingen crash

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Harlingen Police Department.

The driver accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of an infant in Harlingen Saturday night has been arrested and charged, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Police say an officer attempted to stop a white car Saturday night when it fled, lost control and crashed on the 1300 block of South Commerce St.

"The male driver fled the scene of the crash leaving behind a severely injured infant child who was immediately transported to a nearby hospital. The infant child succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital," the release stated.

Authorities later identified the driver as 21-year-old Harlingen resident Jeremy Daniel Rodriguez, father of the infant.

Rodriguez was charged with murder, evading arrest, and unlawfully carrying a firearm. His total bond was set at $940,000.

The case remains under investigation.