x

FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes in 0-0 draw

By: Gloria Morelia

Related Story

Highlights and postgame from FC Brownsville's matchup with West Texas FC.

News
FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes...
FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes in 0-0 draw
Highlights and postgame from FC Brownsville's matchup with West Texas FC. More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 30 2025 May 30, 2025 Friday, May 30, 2025 11:42:00 PM CDT May 30, 2025
Radar
7 Days