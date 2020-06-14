Federal property next to state park in Mission gets cleared for border wall construction

This week, the main entrance to Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park in Mission changed. The federally owned land by the entry is now in the beginning stages of border wall construction.

Visitors will see the start of the border wall to the east of the entrance when they walk in. It’s part of the project that will extend 4.6 miles from Abram to Mission, excluding the park property.

The pre-construction work — under a federal contractor — is marked and labeled with federal signage. The contractor has already cleared out the trees and brush along the levee.

Watch the video above for the full story.