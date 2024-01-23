Fiesta de Palmas kicks off at McAllen Convention Center

The city of McAllen is hosting their 15th annual Fiesta de Palmas event this weekend.

It all started with the mission to create an event that would bring the community together, while celebrating different backgrounds. It’s a culmination of several cultures including Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. And this year has several new things in store.

“We’re going have a pumpkin patch, which is brand new this year, so bring your cameras,” said McAllen Convention Center Marketing & Special Events Supervisor Jessica Gonzalez. “And we’ve got Octubre fest this year. That’s for the adults and so you’ll be able to try different artisan beers.”

There’s also a carnival, live music, vendors, an animal exhibit, and more.

Admission is free on Friday, but Saturday and Sunday it will be $10 after 2 p.m. Admission is free for kids under 12.

Tickets can also be purchased at the gate.