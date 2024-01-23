Fight for women's rights in Texas continues two years after Roe v. Wade overturned

It's been 51 years since the Supreme Court's decision on Roe v. Wade that established a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy.

But in 2022, that ruling was overturned, allowing states to ban and restrict access to an abortion.

Abortion is completely banned with very few exceptions in 15 states, including Texas, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Texas banned all abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman.

Kate Cox, from Dallas, asked the court's permission to get an abortion back in December due to her non-viable pregnancy.

The Texas Supreme Court ruled she did not show proof that the pregnancy put her life in danger.

Twenty other women in Texas have also allegedly been denied abortions despite having serious pregnancy complications.

"This is the dangerous reality that we're forced to live with in Texas. That women in Texas are now becoming effectively prisoners in their own state," U.S. Congressman Collin Allred said.

Allred represents District 32 in Texas, and he says even if a woman has a non-viable pregnancy and her life is on the line, they have no other option.

That leaves women like cox no choice but to travel outside of Texas to get an abortion.

A pro-life organization says the laws in place are helping moms and the right to life.

"We don't want women being harmed. We don't want women hurt in any way, and so really trying to communicate that in our efforts, we want to support women," RGV Fight for Live Founder Sarah Luna said.

Luna says since the overturn of Roe, the pro-life movement has bridged the gap with pregnancy centers and other programs in making sure that Texas moms are not alone.

"But at the end of the day, like politics aside, I think just the desire for what's best for humanity and what's best for women without having to make the decision of ending another person's life," Luna said.

A federal appeals court ruled earlier this month that emergency rooms are not required to perform life-saving abortions.

The Texas Medical Board was also asked to clarify what counts as a medical exception to the state's abortion laws.

State lawmakers say they will continue to fight for women's right during this election year.