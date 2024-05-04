Final Suspect in Botched McAllen Mall Robbery Sentenced
EDINBURG – The punishment announced Thursday for the last of the “McAllen Mall 7”.
The failed robbery happened last year on July 28 at a jewelry store in La Plaza Mall.
The final sentencing means the chapter is over following the confusing and scary day for many.
The last of the seven, Abner Posos, went before a judge, listening to a translation through a bailiff, and was sentenced to 22 years in prison for five counts of aggravated robbery.
