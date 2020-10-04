Financial assistance for Valley residents struggling during pandemic

A Brownsville non-profit organization will be able to keep helping people who are struggling financially.

Known as a persistent poverty area, the Rio Grande Valley has seen housing economics disparities continue to grow.

Come Dream Come Build Executive Director Nick Mitchell says just as COVID-19 has impacted the health of Latinos and other persons of color, it's also widened gaps in the housing market.

One of six in a group of community development financial institutions nationwide known as Partners for Rural Transformation, CDCB has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help bridge the economic gap for Valley residents during the pandemic.

There are no qualifications for the financial assistance.

To apply visit CDCB's website.

