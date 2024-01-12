Fire at plaza in McAllen under investigation
A Saturday afternoon fire at a plaza was contained, according to McAllen fire Chief Juan Gloria.
Firefighters with the McAllen Fire Department responded to the fire at a plaza located at the 1100 block of South 10th Street Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
The bulk of the fire was on the roof of the plaza, and the fire was contained within 30 minutes, according to Gloria.
Everyone safely got out of the plaza, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Gloria added.
