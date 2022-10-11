x

Fire Marshals Investigating Alamo House Fire

Related Story

ALAMO – The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire in Alamo.

The fire broke out on Cherokee Street and Alamo Road before 7 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the blaze is currently undetermined, but the fire marshal’s office said it looked suspicious.

The home was unoccupied and is considered a total loss.

No one was harmed.

If anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal’s office at 956-318-2656.

News
Fire Marshals Investigating Alamo House Fire
Fire Marshals Investigating Alamo House Fire
ALAMO – The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire in Alamo. The fire broke out on... More >>
5 years ago Friday, August 18 2017 Aug 18, 2017 Friday, August 18, 2017 9:30:59 PM CDT August 18, 2017
Radar
7 Days