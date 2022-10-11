Fire Marshals Investigating Alamo House Fire
Related Story
ALAMO – The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire in Alamo.
The fire broke out on Cherokee Street and Alamo Road before 7 p.m. Friday.
The cause of the blaze is currently undetermined, but the fire marshal’s office said it looked suspicious.
The home was unoccupied and is considered a total loss.
No one was harmed.
If anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal’s office at 956-318-2656.
News
ALAMO – The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire in Alamo. The fire broke out on... More >>
News Video
-
Valley locals rally in support of DACA program
-
Valley taquería recognized in national TikTok contest
-
New PUC project to improve access to electricity in the Valley
-
Brownsville PUB to hold first public meeting since release of forensic audit
-
6th annual special needs pageant held in Edinburg