Fire Marshals Investigating Alamo House Fire

ALAMO – The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire in Alamo.

The fire broke out on Cherokee Street and Alamo Road before 7 p.m. Friday.

The cause of the blaze is currently undetermined, but the fire marshal’s office said it looked suspicious.

The home was unoccupied and is considered a total loss.

No one was harmed.

If anyone with information is asked to call the fire marshal’s office at 956-318-2656.