First & Goal: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Friday, September 16

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
McAllen Rowe 28 Palmview  14 FINAL
Donna 26 Edcouch-Elsa 8 FINAL
Port Isabel 14 Brownsville Veterans 44 FINAL
San Benito 53 Mission Veterans 7 FINAL
Donna North 7 PSJA Memorial 42 FINAL
PSJA North 55 McAllen High 0 FINAL
Sharyland 10 Weslaco 41 FINAL
Raymondville 28 Hidalgo 13 FINAL
Mercedes 47 La Feria 53 FINAL
Pioneer 49 Valley View 6 FINAL
Harlingen South 36 Brownsville Rivera 7 FINAL
Laredo LBJ 42 Economedes 0 FINAL
Zapata  7 Roma 30 FINAL
La Villa 49 Monte Alto 19 FINAL
Hebbronville 2 Lyford 28 FINAL
Rio Hondo 13 Ingleside 35 FINAL
La Joya 0 Los Fresnos 45 FINAL
Progreso 0 Santa Rosa 53 FINAL



First & Goal: Friday Sept. 16, 2022
