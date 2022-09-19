First & Goal: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 9, 2022 below:
See the final scores below.
Friday, September 16
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|McAllen Rowe
|28
|Palmview
|14
|FINAL
|Donna
|26
|Edcouch-Elsa
|8
|FINAL
|Port Isabel
|14
|Brownsville Veterans
|44
|FINAL
|San Benito
|53
|Mission Veterans
|7
|FINAL
|Donna North
|7
|PSJA Memorial
|42
|FINAL
|PSJA North
|55
|McAllen High
|0
|FINAL
|Sharyland
|10
|Weslaco
|41
|FINAL
|Raymondville
|28
|Hidalgo
|13
|FINAL
|Mercedes
|47
|La Feria
|53
|FINAL
|Pioneer
|49
|Valley View
|6
|FINAL
|Harlingen South
|36
|Brownsville Rivera
|7
|FINAL
|Laredo LBJ
|42
|Economedes
|0
|FINAL
|Zapata
|7
|Roma
|30
|FINAL
|La Villa
|49
|Monte Alto
|19
|FINAL
|Hebbronville
|2
|Lyford
|28
|FINAL
|Rio Hondo
|13
|Ingleside
|35
|FINAL
|La Joya
|0
|Los Fresnos
|45
|FINAL
|Progreso
|0
|Santa Rosa
|53
|FINAL
