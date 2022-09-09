x

First & Goal: Highlights from Aug. 25, 2022

See the final scores below:

Thursday, August 25

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Mission 20 Mission Veterans 31 FINAL
Sharyland 34 Brownsville Pace 17 FINAL
Brownsville Rivera 7 La Joya 0 FINAL
Lyford 40 Port Isabel 41 FINAL
Palmview 30 PSJA Southwest 7 FINAL
Economedes 6 Donna North 26 FINAL

