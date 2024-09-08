x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 6, 2024

By: KJ Doyle

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

See the final scores below:

Friday, September 6

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Harlingen 29 Harlingen South  24 FINAL
PSJA North 21 PSJA  11 FINAL
Weslaco 38 McAllen Memorial 45 FINAL
Juarez-Lincoln 28 Donna North 21 FINAL
Donna 17 Mercedes 38 FINAL
Mission Veterans 12 Edcouch-Elsa 39 FINAL
St. Joseph Academy 41 Brownsville Veterans 21 FINAL
Edinburg Vela 44 Edinburg 13 FINAL
Weslaco East 34 Mission 31 FINAL
Nikki Rowe 14 Los Fresnos 49 FINAL
La Feria 27 Hidalgo 14 FINAL
Lyford 16 La Villa 8 FINAL
San Benito 7 Westlake 63 FINAL
Grulla 0 Raymondville 21 FINAL
Hanna 14 Sharyland 35

FINAL
Roma 14 Palmview 28 FINAL
La Joya 13 Brownsville Lopez 31 FINAL
Pace 23 Bishop 17 FINAL
Trinity Leadership 40 Harlingen Marine Military Academy  0 FINAL

