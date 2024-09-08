First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 6, 2024
See the final scores below:
Friday, September 6
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Harlingen
|29
|Harlingen South
|24
|FINAL
|PSJA North
|21
|PSJA
|11
|FINAL
|Weslaco
|38
|McAllen Memorial
|45
|FINAL
|Juarez-Lincoln
|28
|Donna North
|21
|FINAL
|Donna
|17
|Mercedes
|38
|FINAL
|Mission Veterans
|12
|Edcouch-Elsa
|39
|FINAL
|St. Joseph Academy
|41
|Brownsville Veterans
|21
|FINAL
|Edinburg Vela
|44
|Edinburg
|13
|FINAL
|Weslaco East
|34
|Mission
|31
|FINAL
|Nikki Rowe
|14
|Los Fresnos
|49
|FINAL
|La Feria
|27
|Hidalgo
|14
|FINAL
|Lyford
|16
|La Villa
|8
|FINAL
|San Benito
|7
|Westlake
|63
|FINAL
|Grulla
|0
|Raymondville
|21
|FINAL
|Hanna
|14
|Sharyland
|35
|
FINAL
|Roma
|14
|Palmview
|28
|FINAL
|La Joya
|13
|Brownsville Lopez
|31
|FINAL
|Pace
|23
|Bishop
|17
|FINAL
|Trinity Leadership
|40
|Harlingen Marine Military Academy
|0
|FINAL
