First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 24, 2021
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 24, 2021 below:
See the final scores below:
|
Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|La Feria
|31
|Beeville-Jones
|49
|7:30 p.m.
|Grulla
|20
|Tuloso-Midway
|14
|7:30 p.m.
|Progreso
|7
|Santa Maria
|27
|7:30 p.m.
|La Villa
|6
|Kenedy
|23
|7:30 p.m.
|Edinburg Vela
|63
|Edinburg North
|12
|7:30 p.m.
|PSJA North
|63
|La Joya High
|0
|7:30 p.m.
|Brownsville Hanna
|12
|Harlingen South
|41
|7 p.m.
|Los Fresnos
|7
|San Benito
|38
|7 p.m.
|Harlingen HS
|41
|Brownsville Rivera
|10
|7 p.m.
|Brownsville Pace
|0
|Weslaco East
|27
|7:30 p.m.
|McAllen Rowe
|6
|McAllen Memorial
|16
|7 p.m.
|Brownsville Lopez
|7
|Donna HS
|42
|7 p.m.
|San Antonio Southwest
|28
|Rio Grande City
|7
|7 p.m.
|Valley View
|7
|Sharyland Pioneer
|55
|7 p.m.
|Sharyland HS
|54
|PSJA Southwest
|21
|7:30 p.m.
|Roma
|21
|Mercedes
|66
|7:30 p.m.
|Rockport-Fulton
|48
|Raymondville
|6
|7:30 p.m.
|Ingleside
|34
|Rio Hondo
|21
|7:30 p.m.
|Port Isabel
|55
|Robstown
|40
|7:30 p.m.
|Falfurrias
|0
|Lyford
|22
|7:30 p.m.
|Odem
|40
|Santa Rosa
|0
|7:30 p.m.
|St. Joseph
|46
|St. Anthony
|18
|7:30 p.m.
