First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 24, 2021

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Sept. 24, 2021 below:

See the final scores below:

Visiting Team

 Score Home Team Score Time
La Feria 31 Beeville-Jones 49 7:30 p.m.
Grulla 20 Tuloso-Midway 14 7:30 p.m.
Progreso 7 Santa Maria 27 7:30 p.m.
La Villa 6 Kenedy 23 7:30 p.m.
Edinburg Vela 63 Edinburg North 12 7:30 p.m.
PSJA North 63 La Joya High 0 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Hanna 12 Harlingen South 41 7 p.m.
Los Fresnos 7 San Benito 38 7 p.m.
Harlingen HS 41 Brownsville Rivera 10 7 p.m.
Brownsville Pace 0 Weslaco East 27 7:30 p.m.
McAllen Rowe 6 McAllen Memorial 16 7 p.m.
Brownsville Lopez 7 Donna HS 42 7 p.m.
San Antonio Southwest 28 Rio Grande City 7 7 p.m.
Valley View 7 Sharyland Pioneer 55 7 p.m.
Sharyland HS 54 PSJA Southwest 21 7:30 p.m.
Roma 21 Mercedes 66 7:30 p.m.
Rockport-Fulton 48 Raymondville 6 7:30 p.m.
Ingleside 34 Rio Hondo 21 7:30 p.m.
Port Isabel 55 Robstown 40 7:30 p.m.
Falfurrias 0 Lyford 22 7:30 p.m.
Odem 40 Santa Rosa 0 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph 46 St. Anthony 18 7:30 p.m.

