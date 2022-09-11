First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 8, 2022
See the final scores below:
Thursday, September 8
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Weslaco
|21
|Edinburg High
|3
|FINAL
|Vela
|54
|Weslaco East
|7
|FINAL
|Los Fresnos
|36
|PSJA
|33
|FINAL
|Harlingen South
|34
|Brownsville Hanna
|7
|FINAL
|Port Isabel
|13
|Valley View
|12
|FINAL
|Roma
|55
|Grulla
|49
|FINAL
|PSJA North
|26
|Laredo United So
|21
|FINAL
