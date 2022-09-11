x

First & Goal: Highlights from Sept. 8, 2022

See the final scores below:

Thursday, September 8

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Weslaco 21 Edinburg High 3 FINAL
Vela 54 Weslaco East 7 FINAL
Los Fresnos 36 PSJA 33 FINAL
Harlingen South 34 Brownsville Hanna 7 FINAL
Port Isabel 13 Valley View 12 FINAL
Roma 55 Grulla 49 FINAL
PSJA North 26 Laredo United  So 21 FINAL

