First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.
See the final scores below:
Thursday, Oct. 26
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Rio Grande City
|6
|McAllen Memorial
|24
|FINAL
|Juarez-Lincoln
|0
|PSJA North
|57
|FINAL
|Flour Bluff
|57
|Porter
|0
|FINAL
|La Joya
|14
|Economedes
|28
|FINAL
|Santa Maria
|35
|Ben Bolt
|28
|FINAL
|Progreso
|0
|Lyford
|71
|FINAL
News
