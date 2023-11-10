x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

 See the final scores below:

Thursday, Oct. 26

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
Rio Grande City 6 McAllen Memorial 24 FINAL
Juarez-Lincoln 0 PSJA North 57 FINAL
Flour Bluff 57 Porter 0 FINAL
La Joya 14 Economedes 28 FINAL
Santa Maria 35 Ben Bolt 28 FINAL
Progreso 0 Lyford 71 FINAL

