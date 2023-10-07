x

First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 6, 2023

Related Story

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X.

See the final scores below:

Thursday, Oct. 5

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time
PSJA 49 Economedes 0 FINAL
Palmview 0 PSJA North 55 FINAL
Brownsville Pace Brownsville Lopez POSTPONED

News
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct....
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter/X . See the final scores below: Thursday, Oct. 5 ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, October 06 2023 Oct 6, 2023 Friday, October 06, 2023 12:46:00 AM CDT October 06, 2023
Radar
7 Days