First & Goal Saturday: September 15th

MISSION - The Valley's two Veterans Memorial high schools played a rescheduled game from Friday night at Tom Landry Stadium in Mission on Saturday. The Patriots from Mission throttled the Chargers from Brownsville to move to 2-and-0 in district play. Also on Saturday, Rio Grande City downed Lopez 26-21 and Palmview defeated Porter 35-27. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the highlights.