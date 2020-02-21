x

First & Goal Saturday: September 15th

Related Story

MISSION - The Valley's two Veterans Memorial high schools played a rescheduled game from Friday night at Tom Landry Stadium in Mission on Saturday.  The Patriots from Mission throttled the Chargers from Brownsville to move to 2-and-0 in district play.  Also on Saturday, Rio Grande City downed Lopez 26-21 and Palmview defeated Porter 35-27.  CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez has the highlights.

News
First & Goal Saturday: September 15th
First & Goal Saturday: September 15th
MISSION - The Valley's two Veterans Memorial high schools played a rescheduled game from Friday night at Tom Landry Stadium... More >>
1 year ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 10:35:53 PM CDT September 15, 2018
Radar
7 Days