Fisher Industries to evaluate erosion issue at private border wall in Mission

River erosion is threatening to topple a controversial private border wall in Mission. Fisher Industries, the company behind building it, is looking to fix it before something goes wrong.

Jeremy Schwartz, a reporter for ProPublica and the Texas Tribune, started hearing about the erosion along the border fencing built near the Rio Grande. Photos revealed what it was starting to look like, just months after construction.

The erosion was significant enough the International Boundary and Water Commission, which enforces rules along the Rio Grande, told Fisher Industries, in court, something has to be done.

According to court testimony, the foundation of the fencing is only three feet deep. The company acknowledged there are four problem areas it needs to address.

