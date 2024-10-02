x

Five Star Plays 2024 - Week 5

By: Gloria Morelia

5 Star Plays highlights the best plays during Valley high school football.

Catch it every Sunday on Channel 5 News.

2 days ago Monday, September 30 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Monday, September 30, 2024 1:24:00 PM CDT September 30, 2024
