Flight delays expected to affect Rio Grande Valley airports
While other parts of the state will see icy conditions compared to the Rio Grande Valley, air travel is expected to be affected.
Icy conditions in bigger cities such as Houston and Dallas could mean flight delays for those flying in and out of the Rio Grande Valley.
“We are anticipating that there will be delays or cancellations and whatnot because of the magnitude of the storm,” McAllen Aviation Director Jeremy Santoscoy said. “Have patience. Get to the airport on time. If there are delays, patience is one of the main things to have.”
Always look at different options for different flight options in case your flight is canceled.
