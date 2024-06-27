Food Bank RGV asking for donations to keep families fed during the summer

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is kicking off their summer program. They want to make sure no kid goes hungry this summer.

The food bank is a big resource for thousands of Valley families, especially for kids on summer break.

The Food Bank RGV kicked off their summer initiative to make sure no kid goes hungry this summer. Every dollar that is donated will help buy five meals.

The organization is seeing a high demand from families across the Valley.

Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz said in April, they saw 130,000 more families asking for help compared to April 2023.

During the summer months, they expect to see a 40 percent increase in demand because the kids are out of school.

"I'm getting apples, I'm getting beans, spaghetti, macaroni, cans and all that I use it for my daughter," Pharr resident Maria Hinojosa said.

Her daughter is only 13 years old and on summer break. Hinojosa says she goes to the bank at least once a month just to get by.

"It helps me with my expenses of the food because in the store everything is really expensive, and I don't get to have for everything and I at least have half of this here," Hinojosa said.

"We have 126,000 children right here in the Rio Grande Valley at risk of hunger. We want them to be able to relax and enjoy the summer break and not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from," Saenz said.

Saenz says to make sure no kids go hungry, they're kicking off their Summer Nutrition Mission initiative. All the money raised will be used to feed kids this summer.

They're also looking for volunteers.

Saenz says for every hour that someone volunteers of their time, that helps them pack up to 115 meals. Donations can also be made, specifically peanut butter or mac and cheese that are easy for kids to make.

To donate, text Summer 956 to the number 44321 or visit the food bank's website.