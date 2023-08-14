Footage of Celebratory Gunfire Used to Catch Violators
Related Story
WESLACO – In Starr County, authorities are turning to technology to catch celebratory gunfire violators.
They plan to use recordings or surveillance footage to track down anyone who fired into the air.
Anyone with video or audio recordings of gunfire take it to the Roma or Rio Grande City Police Department; or the Starr County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigations.
A Weslaco man says he’ll do just that after catching footage of automatic gunfire at the turn of midnight New Year’s Day.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
WESLACO – In Starr County, authorities are turning to technology to catch celebratory gunfire violators. They plan to use... More >>
News Video
-
Non-profit helps make home improvements after six-year hiatus
-
No injuries reported in San Juan mobile home fire
-
Sheriff’s office: 3-week old twins hospitalized after Los Fresnos father sleeps on...
-
Third suspect sentenced in beating death of a man in McAllen
-
20-year-old woman sentenced to five years of probation in connection with deadly...