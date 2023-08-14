x

Footage of Celebratory Gunfire Used to Catch Violators

Related Story

WESLACO – In Starr County, authorities are turning to technology to catch celebratory gunfire violators.

They plan to use recordings or surveillance footage to track down anyone who fired into the air.

Anyone with video or audio recordings of gunfire take it to the Roma or Rio Grande City Police Department; or the Starr County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigations.

A Weslaco man says he’ll do just that after catching footage of automatic gunfire at the turn of midnight New Year’s Day.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
Footage of Celebratory Gunfire Used to Catch...
Footage of Celebratory Gunfire Used to Catch Violators
WESLACO – In Starr County, authorities are turning to technology to catch celebratory gunfire violators. They plan to use... More >>
4 years ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 Wednesday, January 02, 2019 8:28:00 AM CST January 02, 2019
Radar
7 Days