Footage of Celebratory Gunfire Used to Catch Violators

WESLACO – In Starr County, authorities are turning to technology to catch celebratory gunfire violators.

They plan to use recordings or surveillance footage to track down anyone who fired into the air.

Anyone with video or audio recordings of gunfire take it to the Roma or Rio Grande City Police Department; or the Starr County Sheriff’s Office to assist in investigations.

A Weslaco man says he’ll do just that after catching footage of automatic gunfire at the turn of midnight New Year’s Day.

