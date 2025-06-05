Former Edcouch mayor pro-tem sentenced on federal bribery charge

Former Edcouch Mayor Pro-Tem Rene Adan Flores was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months and one day on a federal corruption charge, court records show.

Flores was arrested in September 2024 alongside former Edcouch City Manager Victor Hugo De La Cruz in connection with a federal bribery investigation, according to previous reports.

Both men pleaded guilty after an indictment accused them of soliciting bribe payments in 2019 from the owner of the Brownsville marketing company Pink Ape Media.

According to the charges, the Brownsville business owner allegedly received two separate $3,000 payments for marketing work for the city of Edcouch and in return, he made two $1,000 kickback payments to Flores.

Flores pleaded guilty in January as part of a plea agreement. His sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release

Federal court records show De La Cruz will be sentenced on July 10.