Former Edcouch mayor pro-tem sentenced on federal bribery charge
Related Story
Former Edcouch Mayor Pro-Tem Rene Adan Flores was sentenced Tuesday to 12 months and one day on a federal corruption charge, court records show.
Flores was arrested in September 2024 alongside former Edcouch City Manager Victor Hugo De La Cruz in connection with a federal bribery investigation, according to previous reports.
Both men pleaded guilty after an indictment accused them of soliciting bribe payments in 2019 from the owner of the Brownsville marketing company Pink Ape Media.
RELATED STORY: Edcouch city manager, mayor pro-tem arrested on federal bribery charges
According to the charges, the Brownsville business owner allegedly received two separate $3,000 payments for marketing work for the city of Edcouch and in return, he made two $1,000 kickback payments to Flores.
Flores pleaded guilty in January as part of a plea agreement. His sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release
Federal court records show De La Cruz will be sentenced on July 10.
News
News Video
-
Police: Missing man found dead in his vehicle at parking lot of...
-
TxDOT project in Zapata County no longer going through historic ranch
-
City of Combes announces new schedule for brush and bulky item collection
-
Raymondville ISD first grader credited with helping save choking classmate
-
State park in Weslaco now offering motorized track wheelchair
Sports Video
-
PSJA Southwest's Yazmin Guerra signs with UTSA track & cross country
-
Edinburg CISD honors coaching legend Robert Alaniz with naming of athletic department...
-
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
-
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on...
-
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season