Former Edinburg football player sentenced after tackling referee
A former Edinburg football player was sentenced to one year community supervision after he was found guilty of assaulting a referee back in December 2020.
Court documents said Emmanuel Duron received a deferral adjudication judgement on Tuesday when he pleaded no contest to the charge of assault causing bodily injury.
Conditions for his community supervision include commit no offenses, avoid persons or places of disreputable or harmful character, allow home visits from supervision office and maintain employment. He must also pay a $200 fine and is ineligible to possess a firearm, according to court documents.
Duron was a football player for the Edinburg High School Bobcats and was seen knocking down referee Fred Gracia after he was ejected from a football game.
