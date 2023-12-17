Former Houston Texans members visiting the Valley this weekend

The Houston Texans are in the Rio Grande Valley this weekend, with several events planned for their eager fans.

Former Houston Texans players Moran Norris and Eric Brown are joined by cheerleaders Isabelle Dominique Villanueva and Kristin Renee Lopez for these events.

A Flag Football Clinic at Victor Park Fields in Harlingen is set for Saturday, Dec. 16.

This clinic teaches children NFL FLAG techniques and football fundamentals. Kids will run football drills, enjoy visits from Texans special guests, and more.

The Texans will also host a watch party for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at the Dave and Buster’s in McAllen.

