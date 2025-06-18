Former Nikki Rowe standout Joshua Torralba shares his incredible basketball journey

By: Gloria Morelia

Joshua Torralba was part of the 2011 Nikki Rowe boys basketball team that made history winning the district title for the first time in ten years.

“It was a big deal to us because I was always a Rowe fan since I was in fifth grade. to end it in a bang it was the sweetest ending of my high school career. I wish we would've gone further” said Torralba.

Growing up Asian in a predominantly Hispanic- American community brought its challenges for Torralba. Basketball was his escape.

“It was tough. Growing up, of course I was always being made fun of but I had friends and playing basketball was a bridge to communicate with people they respected me once they saw me play.”

Torralba started posting his highlights on social media and his mom would send them off to teams in the Philippines.

“My first time going to the Philippines as a high schooler my mom moved with me. She didn't need to, but she wanted to.”

After high school Torralba went on to play college ball his first year in the Philippines. Then he got recruited by UTPA but had to sit out a whole year due to NCAA eligibility.

“That moment in my life made me turn to my faith. I'm a christian and that was a big thing in my life where my identity is not what I do or who I am. I believe I'm a child of God. That’s where it all started and opportunities opened up after that.”

He got recruited by one of the top ranked universities in the Philippines La Salle with the help of the former San Antonio Spurs Assistant Coach Chip Engelland.

“He watched my film and to hear from an NBA coach of this caliber say I still got it, I knew it was meant for me. God opened the door and having him there boosted my morale."

After leaving the Philippines to come back to the Valley, it only took one year before he got a call that would bring him back overseas.

“I got a call up to play in the Philippines, Manny Pacquiao has his own league. It’s just crazy how doors open.”

The opportunity resulted in Torralba playing all across Asia in professional leagues such as the PBL and KBL.