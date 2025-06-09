Former Primera commissioner arrested on DWI charge after striking police unit
A former Primera commissioner was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after striking a police unit, according to Primera Police Chief James Harris III.
Harris said Asael Saavedra fled the scene after striking the police unit at the intersection of Carver Road and Wilson Road on Saturday at around 2 a.m.
According to Harris, Saavedra made a wide-turn in a red Chevrolet Camaro and struck the police unit and continued driving. Saavedra was located a short time later and arrested on a DWI charge.
Harris said due to a Primera police unit being involved in the hit-and-run, the Texas Department of Public Safety will be taking over the investigation.
