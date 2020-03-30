Free Classes to Offer Financial Literacy Help

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Rio Grande Valley has one of the highest poverty ratings in the nation.

However, free financial literacy help can also be found here.

Every Tuesday and Saturday, the Financial Literacy Campaign offers classes on better money management at no cost.

The curriculum includes saving money, investments and retiring savings, among other topics.

Bernadette Kim, with the Financial Literacy Campaign, said there's a big need for classes like these.

"We provide them information and knowledge for them to learn so they can recognize, this is an area that I'm lacking and I need to improve it," said Kim.

The classes are held at the Edinburg Financial Center at 2617 West Trenton.