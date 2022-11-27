Friday Morning Pep Rally - Pharr (Pt. 2)

Home
News
McAllen fire that hospitalized two people under investigation
Investigators with the McAllen Fire Department are investigating a Saturday fire that hospitalized two people, according to the department. Firefighters responded to the 2000 block...
Second arrest made in connection with 2021 theft of border wall panels
A second individual was charged in connection with...
Not guilty plea entered in Weslaco-area homicide
A man entered a plea of not guilty...
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022: Sunny with temperatures in the 60s
Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022: Spotty showers, temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022: windy showers with temperatures in the 50s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter . Friday, Nov. 25 6A Division I Visiting Team Score ...
McAllen ready for Regional Semifinal versus CC Veterans Memorial
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen High School is in...
UTRGV wins 91-79 over NAU, records second straight win
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
For the first time in over a year,...
Student of the Week recipients honored at banquet
A big celebration was held Wednesday in honor...
Connect
Hechos Valle
Se investiga un incendio que hospitalizó a dos personas en la ciudad de McAllen
Los investigadores del Departamento de Bomberos de McAllen están investigando un incendio que ocurrió hoy por la tarde, el cual envió al hospital a dos personas,...
La policía de Weslaco investiga la causa de un accidente mortal que involucra a un vehículo,de acuerdo a las autoridades
Un conductor de 39 años murió la madrugada...
Jóvenes arrestados en relación con atropello mortal
Dos sospechosos en conexión a un accidente donde...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Friday Morning Pep Rally - Pharr (Pt. 2)
News Video
Shoppers encouraged to shop local during Small Business Saturday
Wild turkey flock spotted in Linn-San Manuel
Consumer Reports: How to get rid of musty car smell
Valley small businesses help last-minute grocery shoppers
Low prices reeling in Valley shoppers
Sports Video
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 25, 2022
McAllen ready for Regional Semifinal versus CC Veterans Memorial
UTRGV wins 91-79 over NAU, 2nd straight win
UTRGV defeats Western Illinois at the buzzer
UIL Regional Semi Schedule