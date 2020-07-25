Funeral home struggles to keep up

A funeral home in Weslaco is struggling to keep up with high demand due to spike in COVID-19 cases in the Rio Grande Valley.

Carla McCaleb, owner of McCaleb Funeral Home, said she constantly has families coming in and out of her funeral home and the mounting deaths are taking a toll on those whose job is to take care of the dead.

"It's emotional, it's not easy, and it’s hard.” McCaleb said. There's not really any words for it.’

This month, she has seen a sharp increase, on average, from receiving 15 calls a month, to now 40. Even though her job has always involved tragic events, there's something different about this time.

"A lot of times I think the biggest difference is that they haven't seen their loved one for weeks, a week, two weeks, however long it has been, and that in itself is tragic,” McCaleb said. "We've also had a couple instances where more than one family member affected and that is also pretty difficult."

Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator, Ricardo Saldaña said to meet the needs, Saldaña has worked with the federal and state government to secure refrigerated trailers to keep the bodies in.

"We currently have three FEMA trailers in Hidalgo County and two state trailers. There's one in Mission, one FEMA trailer in Mission, two FEMA trailers in Weslaco, and two state trailers in Weslaco and then we have the two morgue trailers that belong to the county, in the county ward in anticipation that they overflow also."

He says when funeral homes are overwhelmed, they can make use of these trailers, with the family's permission. One trailer holds about 40 bodies.

“It's taking a toll on all of us.” Saldaña said. “That’s why the county passed a two-week stay at home order.”

Saldaña said there may be a need for more trailers if this virus keeps expanding the way it is. We will keep you updated on that.

